TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei average is expected to
tread in a range on Friday ahead of China's industrial output
and inflation data, which will give further clues to the health
of the world's second largest economy, Japan's largest export
market.
"The Nikkei will initially trade around 9,000 due to SQ,"
said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities, referring to Friday's options settlement.
"The main event will be Chinese data. Chinese trade data
yesterday suggested a slowdown in trade. So this time around the
focus will be more on growth related data such as output and
investment rather than CPI."
JPMorgan's unexpected announcement of a $2 billion
loss from a failed hedging strategy may weigh on the market,
with U.S. stock index futures falling sharply on Thursday
evening and JPMorgan shares down nearly 7 percent in after-hours
trading.
The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,950 and
9,100, strategists said.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,060 on
Thursday, up 30 points or 0.3 percent from the Osaka
close of 9,030.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 9,009.65 on
Thursday, holding above the psychological key 9,000-mark, while
the broader Topix inched down 0.1 percent to 765.42.
"In a scenario in which the euro zone recession gets even
worse, we would focus on domestic demand sectors, companies with
high percentages of sales in the U.S. and low percentages in the
euro zone, and income stocks," Citigroup said in a report this
week.
High U.S., low European sales companies included Akebono
Brake Industry Co Ltd, Funai Electric Co Ltd,
Honda Motor Co and car parts maker Kasai Kogyo Co Ltd
.
Among income stocks it recommended home builder Sekisui
House Ltd, general retailers Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd
and Aeon Co Ltd, drugmakers Mitsubishi Tanabe
Pharma Corp and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd,
lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Corp.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SONY CORP
Sony predicted a return to profit this year as it looks to
halve the losses in its TV business that pushed the Japanese
consumer electronics giant to a record loss of $5.74 billion in
the year just ended.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power Co and its labor union agreed to reduce
corporate pension fund payouts for current employees and save
106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion) over 10 years, the Nikkei
business daily said.
--OLYMPUS CORP
Olympus reported on Thursday a key measure of capital that
was way below levels considered healthy, keeping alive the
possibility that the scandal-tainted Japanese camera and
endoscope maker may seek to raise funds.
--NOMURA HOLDINGS
Nomura has made it mandatory for managing directors to wait
five years before they can cash the share portions of their
bonuses, sources said on Thursday, the longest waiting period
for such a payout at an investment bank in the latest pay cycle.
--ISUZU MOTORS LTD
The head of Isuzu Motors Ltd said on Thursday the
Japanese truck maker was not discussing forming an equity
alliance with former top shareholder General Motors Co,
dismissing reports that such talks were taking place.
--EISAI CO LTD
An experimental obesity pill from Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
won the support of U.S. advisers on Thursday, as public
health advocates push for new solutions to the nation's growing
obesity epidemic. Eisai has the marketing right
of the drug in North America.
--BIC CAMERA INC, KOJIMA CO
Bic Camera will purchase a majority stake in Kojima,
creating the second-largest consumer electronics discount
retailer, with annual group sales of around 1 trillion yen, the
Nikkei reported on Friday.