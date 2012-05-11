TOKYO, May 11 The Nikkei share average sank below 9,000 o n Friday to mark its sixth straight week of losses as weak China industrial data and a persistently strong yen, riding on fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis, dragged on investor sentiment. The Nikkei index ended down 0.6 percent at 8,953.31, while the broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 758.38.