* Topix heads down
* Nissan sheds despite giving positive guidance
* Yakult drops 3.6 pct; doesn't want Danone to take larger
stake
TOKYO, May 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in Monday's morning session, with early gains in response
to China cutting bank reserve ratios succumbing to lingering
unease ahead of Greece's last-ditch attempt to form a coalition
later in the day.
The Nikkei ended flat at 8,952.66, after falling 4.6 percent
last week to mark its sixth consecutive week of losses as
concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing growth
in China outweighed a largely positive earnings season.
"It feels like many markets are treading air, just before the
edge of a cliff, but at the same time, if you assume markets
understand the risks, it feels surprisingly strong," said Stefan
Worrall, director of equities at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 755.79.
A forecast of a 28.2 percent leap in operating profit from
Nissan Motor Co failed to impress investors, with the
stock shedding 2 percent.
Consumer electronics stalwart Sony Corp dropped 1.7
percent, while peer Panasonic Corp dipped 0.5 percent
after both companies' turnaround plans failed to impress
investors after they logged record losses last week.
Gree Inc swam against the tide, recovering 3.3
percent from a tumble of 33 percent last week due to regulatory
pressure on one of its games with a gambling aspect, which it
subsequently dropped.
Sentiment was bearish, sending the Nikkei into negative
territory just before the midday break as China's easing of
policy failed to counter fears that the country's economy is
slowing after disappointing industrial and trade figures last
week. Concerns that Greece could exit the euro zone also
tempered risk sentiment.
"Earnings season has been relatively good this year, but the
Nikkei has been falling because of the prospect of another
election in Greece," said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at
Kazaka Securities. "But shares up to 500 yen with a low
price-to-book ratio are now looking pretty reasonable. It's a
good time to buy."
An inconclusive election has left Greece's parliament split
between supporters and opponents of the 130 billion euro EU/IMF
bailout. The president is set to launch a last-ditch attempt on
Monday to form a coalition government, but will have to call
another election if he fails.
"People are discussing the possibility Greece could exit the
euro with a strange sort of numbness, to what would otherwise be
seen as an incredibly negative event," said Worrall of Credit
Suisse. "But the Nikkei does feel oversold and is vulnerable to
a rally, perhaps back up to 9,300."
Market watchers see the next support level lying at 8,800,
where they anticipate buying on the dip to emerge and lend
support.
The financial sector went against the market to
gain 0.4 percent, apparently unaffected by JP Morgan Chase & Co
revealing a $2 billion trading loss from a failed hedging
strategy last week, which sent U.S. bank shares tumbling on
Friday.
The Japanese sector was given a boost by the Bank of
Yokohama's gain of 5.4 percent after it said it would
buy back up to 5 billion yen of its shares on Friday from May
17.
Yakult Honsha Co lost 3.6 percent after the
fermented drink maker said it did not want top shareholder
Danone SA to up its stake in the company on fears that
could affect its independence.