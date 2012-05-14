TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall on Tuesday after Greece's struggle to form a
coalition on Monday pushed the country closer to a costly and
tumultuous exit from the euro zone.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,850 and 8,950 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,865, down 1.2 percent from the close in
Osaka of 9,970.
U.S. stocks fell overnight, with the S&P 500 closing at its
lowest level since February after Greece's president failed to
pull together a coalition in talks on Monday, increasing the
likelihood of another election and the country's rejection of a
130-billion EU/IMF bailout. Talks will continue on
Tuesday.
"With the concern about Europe's fiscal health, fundamental
doubts about the strength of the global economy and the high
yen, Japanese markets are likely to open down," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"But these factors have been pressuring the market for a
while now, so prices have sunk. Buying on the dip might come in
today."
The Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent at 8,973.94 on
Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak after China cut bank
reserve ratios by 50 points to 20 percent at the weekend. The
move was welcomed by investors, but also signalled China's
growth may slowing more than previously thought.
A stuttering recovery in the United States, shown by recent
disappointing jobs figures, has also weighed on Japanese stocks,
with some market participants worried that this year could be a
repeat of 2011.
But Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday that while a
strong yen and wide credit spreads remain, the global and
domestic economies are more resilient, profit outlooks are more
positive and fiscal and monetary policy has been eased.
These differences could mean the broad Topix index
will kick back up to 900 or 970, the note said.
The Topix reached a year-to-date high of 872.42 on March 27,
but has fallen 13.3 percent since, closing at 756.68 on Monday.
> S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late
> Euro drops to near 4-month low on Greek deadlock
> Europe, China worries push yields lower
> Gold drops to 4-1/2-month low as euro sinks
> Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SONY CORP, PANASONIC CORP
Sony and Panasonic are in talks to jointly produce large OEL
(organic electroluminescence) televisions, the Nikkei business
daily said. The companies aim to release OEL TVs by fiscal 2015,
according to the paper.
- NTT DOCOMO
NTT Docomo said it would bid for Italian mobile content and
apps provider Buongiorno in a deal worth up to 224
million euros ($290 million).
The telecoms company will offer 2 euros for each Buongiorno
share through its German unit DOCOMO Deutschland, with the aim
of merging it into the group.
- SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co will halve the amount of rare-earth
metals used in its air conditioners to stabilise prices, the
Nikkei business daily said.
The firm has a 20-30 percent share of the global market for
high-performance magnets, according to the paper, and is hoping
to reduce its dependence on rare-earth metal dysprosium,
produced in China.