TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning, with investors on edge after Greece's struggle to form a coalition on Monday pushed the country closer to a costly and tumultuous exit from the euro zone. The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent at 8,896.23 while the broader Topix fell 1 percent to 749.38, after U.S. stocks took a tumble overnight in the wake of the Greek president's failure to pull together a coalition in talks on Monday.