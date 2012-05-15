* Mazda sheds 5.5 pct on fears of euro exposure
* Sony, Panasonic reverse early gains on reported OLED talks
* Investors retreat to defensives
* Mixi soars; CEO reportedly mulls selling his stake
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average was
dragged down by exporters with exposure to Europe on Tuesday
morning after Greece's struggle to form a coalition heightened
fears the country was closer to exiting the euro zone.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,865.77 before the midday
break, well below its 200-day moving average near 9,037.55.
Mazda Motor Corp, the Japanese carmaker with the
highest proportion of European sales, skidded 5.5 p ercent.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Honda Motor Co Ltd fell between 2 and 3.2 percent.
"The markets are in risk-off mode because everyone is
thinking, if Greece leaves the euro, who's next?" said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley. "Portugal and Spain's credit-default swap spreads are
sky-high; the domino effect has already begun."
The yen strengthened to a three-month high against the euro,
which fell to 102.4 yen after being heavily sold off, pressuring
Japanese exporters.
"A resolution and the formation of a cabinet would make
Japanese markets bounce right back up, but for the moment
everything's being sold off, bar defensives and companies who've
given good guidance," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager
of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
Meiji Holdings, a food and dairy firm, gained 3
percent. The food sector fell 0.1 percent and the
pharmaceutical sector gained 0.2 percent to
outperform the market.
Taiyo Yuden, an electronic components maker, jumped
5.3 percent after the company forecast a return to profit this
financial year, beating analyst estimates with its projection
for 10 billion yen in operating income.
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp rose more
than 2 percent in early trade after sources said the companies
are in talks to jointly make next-generation OLED televisions,
but the shares reversed midmorning.
Sony lost 2.3 percent while Panasonic shed 3 percent in the
morning, underperforming the index.
"Short-term investors reacted to the news positively as they
had shorted the stocks. Short-covering lifted the shares, but
the next thing they had in mind was, 'Wait a minute, the news
won't have a serious impact on their earnings,' so such
short-covering has run its course," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive officer at Myojo Asset management.
Market participants are now eyeing a lower support level
than in the previous few weeks as fears of the knock-on effect
of Greece's exit from the euro extinguish risk appetite.
"Investors are backing away from the equities markets and
towards bonds," said Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"China's been hit by falling exports because of Europe and that
looks likely to affect its imports from Australia and Brazil
too."
Fujito said the market could break through its next support
level of 8,800 this week.
The broader Topix index fell 1.6 percent to 744.49.
Social networking service operator Mixi Inc climbed
4.9 percent after surging as much as 8.8 percent, as the Nikkei
Business weekly reported its CEO was considering selling off his
55 percent stake in the company.
The magazine said potential bidders included social gaming
companies Gree Inc, which shed 5.4 percent, and DeNA Co
Ltd, which fell 4.6 percent.
Mixi plummeted 11.8 percent on Monday to a lifetime low
after its operating profit forecast undershot market
expectations on a fall in advertising revenue.