TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent to a 3-1/2 month closing low on Tuesday, weighed by exporters with exposure to Europe after Greece struggled to form a coalition government, raising fears that it may exit the euro zone. The Nikkei closed 73.10 points lower at 8,900.74, breaching technical support near 8,945, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from November to March. The broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 747.40, hitting a four-month closing low.