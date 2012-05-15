TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open lower on Wednesday as investors look to cut positions after attempts to form a Greek government collapsed, raising the prospect that leftists opposed to bailout terms could sweep to victory in a June election. The turmoil in Athens jolted financial markets, sending Spanish and Italian bond yields above the danger level of 6 percent as investors sought shelter in safe-haven German Bunds. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,845 on Tuesday, down 65 points or 0.7 percent from the Osaka close of 8,910. "The Greek problem is bad news and the market will stay in a bad mood. But I think the market is approaching the bottom from many technical standpoints and valuation standpoints," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7, below a 10-year average of 17.1 and the U.S. S&P 500's 12.6, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. "The U.S. economy is steady. The euro zone has avoided two quarters of negative growth, hence no recession. If you look at the German GDP, it was better than forecast ... The only problem is the Greek politics," Hiroki said. Strategists said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900 after losing 0.8 percent to 8,900.74 on Tuesday, a 3-1/2-month closing low. The broader Topix ended 1.2 percent lower at 747.40. On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan bought 39.7 billion yen ($495.6 million) worth of exchange-traded funds to help support the market. > S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late > Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns > Treasuries flat as Greece offsets profit-taking > Gold hits 4-1/2 month low, Greece heads for elections > Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude STOCKS TO WATCH --BANKS Japan's top banks forecast earnings above analysts' expectations but still see a tough year ahead, with two of the big three predicting a fall in profits, as a limp domestic economy restrains demand for loans. --HONDA MOTOR CO Honda launched the lowest-cost motorbike in its line-up on Tuesday for sale in the India market, aiming to double India's share of its motorcycle revenue by the end of the decade while racing to catch up with rivals in fast-growing emerging markets. --UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORP Kazuo Okada, the Japanese billionaire engaged in a fierce legal battle with Las Vegas casino tycoon Steve Wynn, is diversifying his pachinko company with a string of his own restaurants and is negotiating to build a casino resort in South Korea.