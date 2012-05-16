* Index falls to fresh 3-1/2-month low
* Big banks offer support on strong earnings guidance
* Hankyu Hanshin, Taiheiyo Cement surge on MSCI inclusion
* Hokuhoku Financial, Hiroshima Bank slump on MSCI deletion
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.9
percent on Wednesday as investors cut exposure to risky assets
after the failure of Greek politicians to form a government
raised the prospect leftists opposed to bailout terms could win
new elections.
Concerns over a slowdown in China, Japan's largest export
market, after a report that new lending by China's four biggest
state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of May, also
weighed on the market.
The pace of selling increase in the last 15 minutes of the
morning session. By the midday break, the Nikkei was
down 0.9 percent at 8,820.79. Earlier, it hit a 3-1/2-month low
at 8,806.99. The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent
to 740.93.
One trader said an expected outflow of about $460 million
from passive funds after an MSCI index review did not help the
Japanese market in the short-term.
However, the Nikkei could be ripe for a rebound as it was
deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength
index at 25.3. Thirty or below is considered oversold.
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said the short-selling ratio was at a critical level, an
indication that the Japanese market could soon rebound on
short-covering.
"The past three to four days, the short-selling ratio in the
Tokyo market went up to 27.9 percent... the highest level in the
past few months," Maruyama said.
"I guess short positioning has been accumulated ... in the
shorter term, I am expecting a technical rebound on
short-covering."
Gains in Japan's top banks, after they forecast earnings
above market expectations, lent some support.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 0.5 percent
and Mizuho Financial Group gained 2.6 percent.
Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc climbed 5.6 percent and
Taiheiyo Cement Corp advanced 5.4 percent after MSCI
said they would be put in the MSCI All Country World Index after
the close on May 31. The other inclusion was Nexon Co Ltd
.
In turn, Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc, Hiroshima
Bank Ltd < and Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd would
be removed from the benchmark. Their shares fell between 2.2 and
8.1 percent.
Exporters came under pressure, with Toyota Motor Corp
, Honda Motor Co, Canon Inc and
Panasonic Corp down between 1.6 and 2.7 percent.
Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was
relatively light, at 45 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.
INCREASINGLY DOWNBEAT
The Nikkei has fallen 14 percent since hitting a one-year
peak of 10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global
growth and the euro zone debt crisis, and global investors have
turned increasingly downbeat on Japan.
A monthly survey of asset managers by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch showed investor allocation in Japanese stocks fell
to 19 percent net underweight this month from 10 percent in
April. It was 4 percent net underweight in the March poll.
"The message from U.S. investors was that, since emerging
market equities offer higher yields than those of advanced
countries with better growth prospects and more healthy public
finances, they are preferable to Japanese equities," Merrill
Lynch said in a report.
"U.S. investors also criticised Japanese companies for their
overly cautious earnings forecasts, and in the latest survey the
evaluation of Japan corporate earnings (good minus bad) again
worsened, from 6 percent to -2 percent."
Of the 168 Nikkei companies that have reported January-March
earnings so far, 61 percent have either beat or met market
expectations, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.