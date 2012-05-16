TOKYO, May 17 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open lower on Thursday following news some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, further stressing investors already fearful of Greece quitting the euro. Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,700 and 8,850 after shedding 1.1 percent to 8,801.17, a fresh 3-1/2-month closing low, on Wednesday. "The situation has become tough, and it's a matter of just struggling to stay at current levels, not testing the upside," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. He said buying would usually emerge when the Nikkei's price-to-book ratio is below 1, "but because of the global problems, it's still a sellers' market." The Nikkei has fallen 14.2 percent since hitting a one-year high of 10,255.15 on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and concerns over a slowing global growth intensified. The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday. This development highlights the weak state of the banking sector in Greece, where Greeks are pulling euros out of the banks in fear that their country may exit the European single currency. Failure by Greek political parties to form a government after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left investors fretting Athens might leave the euro, spreading contagion to other highly-indebted economies in the currency bloc. "But Japan's GDP data, to be released before the market opens, is likely to show growth and be a positive factor supporting the market," Hirano said. Japan's economy is expected to grow 0.9 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, compared to 0.2 percent fall in the fourth quarter. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,755 on Wednesday, up 5 points or 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,750. > Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day > Euro slides to 4-month low as Greek woes weigh > Treasuries firm on ECB/Greece banks news, FOMC minutes > Gold pares losses after bear market test, Greece focus > Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes STOCKS TO WATCH --MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORP Mitsubishi Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will borrow a total of 320 million euros ($407.71 million) to triple their Russian joint venture's production capacity, the Nikkei business daily reported. --TOSHIBA CORP Toshiba will increase funding set aside for corporate buyouts and new plant construction in its investment plan for financial years 2012-21014, the Nikkei reported.