* But Nikkei still on track for 7th weekly fall
* Japan economy rebounds in Q1, led by consumer spending
TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average steadied
on Thursday as stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth
data countered news that some Greek banks have been denied
funding by the European Central Bank, which heightened fears
that Greece might exit the euro.
The data offered support to the Nikkei, which has fallen
more than 14 percent since hitting a one-year high of 10,255.15
on March 27 on concerns over slowing global growth and the
deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Failure by Greek political parties to form a government
after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left
investors fretting that Athens might leave the euro zone.
The Nikkei was flat at 8,804.80 in midmorning trade
after moving in and out of positive territory. The index is
still down 1.8 percent this week, on track for its seventh
straight weekly loss, which would mark its worst run since 2001.
"I am still positive of a cyclical turnaround but tactically
I am looking for a move down to around 8,700 in the Nikkei
before it bounces," said Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at
Jefferies.
Fink remained long on volatility and short cyclicals versus
defensives.
The Nikkei volatility index fell 5.2 percent. The
lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter, powering ahead of other major industrial
nations thanks to rebuilding of the tsunami-battered northeast
region, solid consumer spending and recovering exports.
Among gainers, Credit Saison Co Ltd advanced 5
percent after the consumer credit company posted a net profit
for the year ended March that beat market expectations.
Some exporters remained under pressure, however. Toyota
Motor Corp and Canon Inc both shed 0.2
percent, while Nikon Corp lost 1.5 percent.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to
738.23.
"We think the Japanese equity market is close to the bottom
of its range and expect low valuations and firm company results
to support share prices," Nomura said in a report.
The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.5, compared with a 10-year average of 17.1 and the U.S.
S&P 500's 12.2, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.
Nomura said since there was little room for share prices to
fall, buying undervalued stocks that have been relatively
oversold during the previous downturns was an attractive
investment strategy.