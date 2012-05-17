* But Nikkei still on track for 7th weekly fall
* Japan economy rebounds in Q1, led by consumer spending
* Techinicals show Nikkei in 'oversold' territory
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average slipped
on Thursday on heightened concerns over Greece after news that
some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European
Central Bank, though upbeat Japanese economic growth data lent
support.
The GDP data helped limit weakness in the Nikkei, which has
fallen more than 14 percent since hitting a one-year high of
10,255.15 on March 27 on concerns over slowing global growth and
the deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Failure by Greek political parties to form a government
after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left
investors fretting that Athens might leave the euro zone.
The Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,783.25 by the
midday break after moving in and out of positive territory. The
index is down 1.9 percent this week, on track for its seventh
straight weekly loss, which would mark its longest such run
since 2001.
"I expect a short-term technical rebound in the next couple
of weeks. But there will be selling pressure should the Nikkei
regain around 9,200, 9,300," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
manager at Bayview Asset Management.
Technicals showed the Nikkei was deep in "oversold"
territory, with its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at
24.4. A market with an RSI of 30 or below is considered
oversold.
"I think it's a good opportunity to enter the market because
valuations are very attractive and the domestic economy should
be stronger than expected because domestic demand is strong,"
Sakuma said.
Japan's economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter, powering ahead of other major industrial
nations thanks to rebuilding of the tsunami-battered northeast
region, solid consumer spending and recovering exports.
"I am still positive of a cyclical turnaround but tactically
I am looking for a move down to around 8,700 in the Nikkei
before it bounces," said Naomi Fink, Japan equity strategist at
Jefferies.
Fink remained long on volatility and short cyclicals versus
defensives.
The Nikkei volatility index fell 5 percent. The
lower the volatility index, the higher the risk appetite.
Credit Saison Co Ltd was the top weighted gainer on
the Nikkei, adding 4.4 percent after the consumer credit company
posted a net profit for the year ended March that beat market
expectations.
Some exporters remained under pressure, however. Canon Inc
slipped 0.2 percent and Nikon Corp lost 1.6
percent, while industrial robot maker Fanuc Ltd eased
0.7 percent.
The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 737.38.
Trading volume on the main board after the midway point was
relatively light, at 42 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.
"We think the Japanese equity market is close to the bottom
of its range and expect low valuations and firm company results
to support share prices," Nomura said in a report.
The Topix carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.5, compared with a 10-year average of 17.1 and the U.S.
S&P 500's 12.2, Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed.
Nomura said since there was little room for share prices to
fall, buying undervalued stocks that have been relatively
oversold during the previous downturns was an attractive
investment strategy.