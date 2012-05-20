TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open lower on Monday, as the euro zone debt crisis
keeps investors on edge despite support from world leaders for
keeping Greece in the euro zone, while Facebook's IPO
disappointed.
A summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations vowed to
take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while
revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by
Europe's debt problems.
"The Facebook IPO last Friday was disappointing. But on the
other hand, the G8 backed Greece to stay in the euro zone.
That's a positive signal," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist
at Monex Inc, adding that the Nikkei was likely to trade around
8,500.
Shares of Facebook, the social networking company, were
volatile in the busiest day ever for a trading debut on Friday.
After early gains of more than 10 percent, Facebook shares fell
back to the $38 issue price, ending up just 0.6 percent at
$38.23.
Strategists expected the Nikkei to trade between
8,500 and 8,650. On Friday, Nikkei futures in Chicago
closed at 8,555, down 45 points or 0.5 percent from the Osaka
close of 8,600.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 3 percent to 8,611.31 on Friday to
log a seventh straight week of losses, its longest such run
since the third quarter of 2011.
The 30-day implied volatility for the Nikkei also rose
sharply to 23.9 percent, its highest level since late November,
Thomson Reuters Datastream data showed. That compared with the
U.S. S&P 500's 21.8 percent and the STOXX Europe 50's
29.4 percent.
The broader Topix fell 2.9 percent to 725.54, taking
the index to negative territory for the year despite rallying 17
percent in January-March to post its best first-quarter
performance in 24 years.
The Bank of Japan bought 39.7 billion yen worth of
exchange-traded funds on Friday to help support the market.
The Nikkei has fallen 16 percent since hitting a one-year
high on March 27 as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and
concerns over slowing global growth intensified.
> Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street
> Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar
> Treasuries fall on profit-taking as worries linger
> Gold jumps, heads for biggest 2-day gain since Oct
> Oil slips and posts 3rd weekly loss
STOCKS TO WATCH
--JAPAN TOBACCO INC
The Japanese government said on Friday it has asked
investment banks to submit by May 30 their applications for the
sale of shares in Japan Tobacco that could raise as much as 426
billion yen ($5.4 billion).
--SOCIAL NETWORK GAMING FIRMS
Social gaming site operators will as early as next week
announce new rules for how their games are marketed in response
to criticism of sales practices that left people with hefty
bills, the Nikkei business daily reported.