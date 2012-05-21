TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei average inched up on Monday, with short-covering prompting a recovery from the sharp losses of the previous session, and a call from world leaders for Greece to remain in the euro zone helping to soothe investors' jitters. The Nikkei advanced 0.3 percent to 8,633.89, while the broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 725.15.