* Nikkei eases again after two-day technical rebound * Exporters gain slight boost as yen softens on Fitch downgrade By Sophie Knight TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average slid 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, eating away at the gains of a two-day technical rebound as risk sentiment evaporated ahead of an EU leaders summit and a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei slipped 1 percent to 8,637.24, nearly erasing the 1.4 percent gains of the past two days since the Nikkei hit a 4-month low on Friday. "Futures were sold off quite fiercely this morning, pushing the market down," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities Co Ltd. "(Former Greek prime minister) Papademos saying that Greece is preparing for a possible exit from the euro zone also didn't help." The broader Topix index slipped 0.6 percent to 729.21. Market participants are wary ahead of an EU leaders summit later on Wednesday, with discussion topics likely turning to growth policies for the region and how to either prevent or limit the impact of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. Mazda Motor Corp, an exporter with high exposure to Europe, fell 0.9 percent, shadowing the market after Europe concerns outweighed a Nikkei business daily report that it is planning to restart dividend payments in its medium-term business plan. The yen was trading at 79.86 yen against the dollar, slipping after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit status on Tuesday to the lowest level among global ratings agencies, with a negative outlook. "The softer yen would normally be good news for exporters, but as it's a result of Fitch lowering Japan's sovereign credit rating, investors are not reacting as positively as they normally would," Ishiguro said. Toyota Motor Corp rose a modest 0.2 percent, while Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd shed between 0.1 and 0.3 percent, slightly ahead of the market. Nippon Yusen KK put on 1.5 percent after the Nikkei business daily said its cruise ship business was expected to return to the black this year after three years in the red, with a pretax profit of 500 million yen as customer numbers recover after last year's earthquake. Investor sentiment was muted ahead of the conclusion of a Bank of Japan policy meeting later on Wednesday, as the bank is expected to stand pat on its last expansion of its easing programme on April 27. "If the BOJ did expand their easing policy it would be a positive surprise for the market," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. Market participants said bargain hunting could provide support on Wednesday as Japanese stocks are still looking reasonably priced after seven straight weeks of losses that culminated in a 3 percent drop on Friday. The Nikkei stepped back into "oversold" territory on Wednesday morning, with its 14-day relative strength index at 28.7, a f ter stepping up to 30.96 by the close on Tuesday. An RSI of 30 or under is considered oversold. "The non-stop selling we saw last week and the sense that the indexes are going into freefall has gone. The market is just very responsive to daily events right now," said Ishiguro of Okasan Securities.