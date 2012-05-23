* Nikkei eases again after two-day technical rebound
* Yen softens on Fitch downgrade
* Investors lean on defensive stocks ahead EU meeting
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei share average slid
on Wednesday, giving up the gains of a two-day technical rebound
as appetite for risk evaporated ahead of an EU summit to explore
ways to tackle the euro zone's deepening debt crisis.
The Nikkei slipped 1.2 percent to 8,623.46, nearly erasing
the 1.4 percent gain over the past two days since it hit a
4-month low on Friday.
"Futures were sold off quite fiercely this morning, pushing
the market down," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of
investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "(Former Greek prime
minister) Papademos saying that Greece is preparing for a
possible exit from the euro zone also didn't help."
The broader Topix index slipped 0.8 percent to
727.22.
European Union leaders are meeting in Brussels later on
Wednesday, with discussions likely turning to growth policies
for the region and how to either prevent or limit the impact of
Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
Mazda Motor Corp was flat after concerns about the
car maker's exposure to Europe outweighed a report in the Nikkei
daily that it will restart dividend payments as part of its
medium-term business plan.
"Investors doubt that Mazda will be able to pay dividends if
the situation in Europe gets any worse," said Yoshihiko Tabei,
general manager of capital markets research at Kazaka
Securities.
The yen was trading at 79.82 yen against the dollar at the
midday break, slipping after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign credit
status on Tuesday to the lowest level among global ratings
agencies, with a negative outlook.
"The softer yen would normally be good news for exporters,
but as it's a result of Fitch lowering Japan's sovereign credit
rating, investors are not reacting as positively as they
normally would," Ishiguro said.
Toyota Motor Corp rose 1 percent , while Honda
Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd gained
0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively.
Investors retreated to defensive stocks as the market turned
downwards, with the food sector slipping only 0.1
percent to outpace the market, and Japan Tobacco Inc
climbing 1.9 percent, the biggest gain of the Topix core 30.
Market participants said bargain hunting could limit losses
as Japanese stocks are still looking reasonably priced after
seven straight weeks of losses that culminated in a 3 percent
drop on Friday.
The Nikkei stepped back into "oversold" territory on
Wednesday morning, with its 14-day relative strength index at
28.4, after stepping up to 30.96 by the close on Tuesday. An RSI
of 30 or under is considered oversold.
"The non-stop selling we saw last week and the sense that
the indexes are going into freefall has gone. The market is just
very responsive to daily events right now," said Ishiguro of
Okasan Securities.
The Bank of Japan concluded a two-day policy meeting
announcing that it would not introduce any further easing
policies, in line with market expectations.