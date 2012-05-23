TOKYO, May 23 Japan's Nikkei average fell 2 percent on Wednesday to a four-month closing low as exporters took a beating on a firmer yen after the Bank of Japan's latest statement cast doubt about its commitment to more policy easing. Shares of exporters were further pressured by fears that European leaders meeting later in the day would not be able to agree on fresh steps to tackle the region's deepening sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei was down 172.69 points at 8,556.60, erasing the 1.4 percent technical rebound over the past two sessions since it suffered a 3-percent slide on Friday. The broader Topix index eased 1.6 percent to 721.57.