* Panasonic rises after investor relations day
* Renesas up on TSMC microchip business tie-up
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average inched down
on Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp fall a s
investors remained skittish of a disorderly Greek exit from the
euro zone, though U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to
higher, supporting sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.1 percent at 8,548.06 and is
still down 0.7 percent for the week. If the benchmark were to
end the week lower it would mark an eighth straight week of
losses, its longest such run since 1992.
"There was nothing massively negative coming out of the EU
summit. The U.S. markets rebounded ... There is no real flow
going through," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said.
European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decided to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
Panasonic Corp rose 1.7 percent after Nomura
praised the company's steady growth strategy and expansion in
emerging economies, detailed at its investor relations day on
Wednesday, but said it could take time for the consumer
electronic maker's ambitious plans to translate into earnings.
Renesas Electronics Corp put on 1.1 percent after
the chipmaker said it plans to tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co in the microchip business.
Some exporters remained under pressure as the yen stayed
firm. Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and
Honda Motor Co slipped between 0.8 and 1.6 percent,
while Canon Inc lost 3.1 percent.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to
720.28.
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said foreign investors had sold off half of the 12 billion
shares they had bought since November, and if Greece were to
exit the euro zone and contagion were to spread to Spain, Italy
and Portugal, they would sell their remaining holdings, taking
the Japanese market even lower.
"If it happens, policy response is more likely and then a 20
percent, or 30 percent, rebound from the sharp drop is also
likely, so which do you choose?" he said.
"If you can accept the downside risk, you can enjoy the huge
policy response if it happens."
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors sold a net 131.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of
Japanese stocks last week, the fifth straight week of their net
selling.
The Nikkei has fallen 16.6 percent since hitting a one-year
high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and
concerns mounted over slowing global growth.
The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year
average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.