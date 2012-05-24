* Nikkei eases 0.3 pct, edges towards psychologically key
8,500
* Renesas up on TSMC microchip business tie-up
* Exporters remain under pressure as yen stays strong
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average dipped on
Thursday, extending the previous session's sharp fall as
investors remained skittish of a disorderly Greek exit from the
euro zone, though U.S. stocks erased losses to end flat to
higher, supporting sentiment.
The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,532.05 by the
midday break, and is down 0.9 percent for the week. If the
benchmark were to end the week lower it would mark an eighth
straight week of losses, its longest such run since 1992.
"There was nothing massively negative coming out of the EU
summit. The U.S. markets rebounded ... There is no real flow
going through," a senior dealer at a European brokerage said.
European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decided to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
After the morning session, data showed the HSBC Flash
Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of industrial
activity in China - Japan's largest export market - retreated to
48.7 in May, though not far from a final reading of 49.3 in
April.
Renesas Electronics Corp advanced 1.5 percent after
the chipmaker said it plans to tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co in the microchip business.
Some exporters remained under pressure as the yen stayed
firm. Automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co slipped between 0.5 and 1.8
percent, while camera maker Canon Inc lost 3.6 percent.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.3 percent to
719.16.
Trading volume on the main board at the midway point was
light, at 38 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days.
RISK/REWARD
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said foreign investors had sold off half of the 12 billion
shares they had bought since November, and if Greece were to
exit the euro zone and contagion were to spread to Spain, Italy
and Portugal, they would sell their remaining holdings, taking
the Japanese market even lower.
"If it happens, policy response is more likely and then a 20
percent, or 30 percent, rebound from the sharp drop is also
likely, so which do you choose?" he said.
"If you can accept the downside risk, you can enjoy the huge
policy response if it happens."
A hedge fund manager said he expected the market to
consolidate and form a low shortly, and that his inclination was
to buy at this level.
The Nikkei was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day
relative strength index at 26.4. Thirty or below is considered
oversold.
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors sold a net 131.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of
Japanese stocks last week, their fifth straight week of net
selling.
The Nikkei has fallen 16.8 percent since hitting a one-year
high on March 27, as the euro zone debt crisis deepened and
concerns mounted over slowing global growth.
The Nikkei carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 11.1, the lowest since October and below a 10-year
average of 17, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
That compares with the U.S. S&P 500's 11.9.