* Nikkei rebounds after finding resistance at 8,500
* Sharp jumps 7 pct, to jointly produce iPhone panels
* Renesas makes modest recovery on Taiwan tie-up
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average bounced to
a modest gain on Thursday after a last-minute rally, likely
triggered by a bout of short-covering in low volume by
short-term investors as long-term market players stood still
amid euro zone uncertainty.
The Nikkei inched up 0.1 percent to 8,563.38 after
creeping down past the psychologically key 8,500 level to
8,496.61. The index is down 0.6 percent for the week, on track
for eight straight weeks of losses, its longest such run since
1992.
"Market liquidity is at its lowest day for the year, you can
just push this market around," said a senior trader at a foreign
bank. "Everybody's so short that it can turn around very fast
indeed. The market might even be greeting the Sharp-Honhai news
with a round of applause."
Sharp Corp shot up 7.1 percent, shadowing the
benchmark's rally after the Nikkei business daily's website
reported it will jointly produce panels for Apple Inc's
iPhone and other consumer electronics products in China.
Renesas Electronics Corp advanced 1.9 percent,
glancing off Wednesday's lifetime low after the chipmaker said
it plans to tie up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
in the microchip business.
The broader Topix index put on 0.1 percent to close
at 722.25.
Defensive stocks saw steady gains as investors shied away
from risky assets, with the food sector outperforming
the index throughout the day and closing up 0.3 percent.
The construction sector put on 1 percent, aided
by gains from bridge building companies set to benefit from West
Japan Railway Co 's plan to invest 100 billion yen to
further quakeproof its railway systems, reported in the Nikkei
business daily.
Panasonic Corp lifted up from a recent 32-year low
with a 1.9 percent gain after Nomura Securities praised the
company's steady growth strategy and expansion in emerging
economies, detailed at the company's investor relations meeting
on Wednesday.
The Nikkei found resistance after creeping below 8,500, a
psychologically key level that market participants say the
benchmark index will continue to test over the next few days.
"Normally, the market would rebound to 8,700 from here. But
then again it would normally find resistance at 9,000 and yet it
didn't, no rebound, no pausing," said Makoto Kikuchi, Makoto
Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management. "It's possible that
there's not so much-bargain hunting because people don't expect
a rebound."
EURO WORRIES WEIGH
Japanese markets have been pressured recently by fears that
a June 17 election in Greece could result in the country's messy
exit from the euro zone. European Union leaders on Wednesday
urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete
the reforms demanded under its bailout programme.
"The market is basically fighting against the wind at the
moment," said Yuuki Sakurai, the CEO of Fukoku Capital
Management. "The mid- and long-term investors don't want to
budge until the Greece problem is resolved, so the short-term
investors have the market to themselves."
Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed foreign
investors sold a net 131.3 billion yen ($1.66 billion) of
Japanese stocks last week, their fifth straight week of net
selling.
The Nikkei was in "oversold" territory on Thursday, with its
14-day relative strength index at 27.3. Thirty or below is
considered oversold.