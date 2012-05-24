TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei average bounced to a modest gain on Thursday after a rapid rally in the late afternoon, likely triggered by a bout of short-covering in low volume with investors wary of shifting position amid uncertainty about the euro zone's future. The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 8,563.38, while the broader Topix also put on 0.1 percent to 722.25.