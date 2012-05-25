* Nikkei holds steady, but down 0.6 pct so far this week
* Japan Tobacco gains, to buy Belgium tobacco maker
* Defensive stocks in demand
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei average steadied on
Friday, supported by investors buying defensive stocks such as
pharmaceuticals and food, as well as battered shares, although
the index was poised to extend its run of weekly losses to the
longest in 20 years.
The Nikkei has fallen 16.5 percent since hitting a
one-year peak on March 27 on worries over slowing global growth
and a deepening euro zone debt crisis. Technical indicators show
the benchmark is deep in "oversold" territory.
The average was flat at 8,563.65 by the midday break, and is
down 0.6 percent this week. If the Nikkei were to end the week
lower it would be the eighth straight week of losses, its
longest such run since 1992.
"It's basically short-covering. It's just heavily-sold names
in the past couple of days that are getting bought. People are
also picking up defensives," a senior dealer at a European
brokerage said.
Following the sell-off, investors have also started to pick
up more Nikkei call options, with some interest on July expiry
at 9,000, another trader said, as opposed to
buying put options last week to hedge against further falls.
Japan Tobacco Inc climbed 4.5 percent after the
world's third-largest cigarette maker said after the market
closed on Thursday that it will buy Belgian tobacco product
maker Gryson NV for 475 million euros ($597.66 million) to cut
its reliance on the domestic market.
"Although we think the near-term impact on Japan Tobacco's
earnings will be small, this is an attractive deal in view of
Gryson's strong potential and profitability, and expect top- and
bottom-line synergies with Japan Tobacco," Nomura said in a
client note, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.
Canon Inc rose 1.3 percent after shedding 4.7
percent in the previous two sessions, while defensives
pharmaceutical and food sectors were up
1.3 and 1.5 percent, respectively.
Sony Corp lost 3.4 percent and Panasonic Corp
slipped 1.1 percent, however.
The broader Topix dipped 0.2 percent to 720.73.
Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was
relatively light, at 38.2 percent of its full daily average for
the past 90 days.
BNP Paribas said it had revised up its forecast for Nikkei
dividend futures for 2012 and 2013 after companies reported
stronger optimism about future earnings and their intention to
raise dividends.
But concerns over the health of the global economy and the
run-up to the Greek election on June 17 might pressure Nikkei
dividend index futures in the near-term, it said.
The brokerage recommended investors buy Nikkei dividend put
options at 180 expiring in December 2013 and sell two put
options at 165 in similar maturity to hedge against a pullback.