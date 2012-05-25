* Nikkei down 0.4 pct on the week
* Nikkei has fallen 16 pct since March 27
* Japan Tobacco up 10 pct on the week, to buy Belgium firm
* Investors pick up defensive stocks
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei stock average on
Friday declined for an eighth straight week, marking its worst
weekly losing streak in 20 years, as fears mounted about the
impact of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.
But the benchmark ended the day slightly higher with
defensive stocks in favour and as Japan Tobacco Inc
jumped on its acquisition of a Belgian cigarette firm.
Market players also said the Nikkei could get some lift,
albeit small, in the week to come, noting that the benchmark's
relative strength index was in oversold territory as well as
signs that investors were starting to pick up more call options.
"A wait-and-see atmosphere is going to pervade until
Greece's second election, so the market is unlikely to sink or
soar," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
"There's a chance of a technical rebound next week but then
the sell-off will continue into June."
The Nikkei ended the week down 0.4 percent and has
fallen 16 p ercent since hitting a one year peak on March 27. It
finished 0.2 percent higher on the day at 8,580.39.
The broader Topix ended flat at 722.11 in thin
trade, with just 1.56 billion shares changing hands.
Market watchers said much of the selling-off this week has
been driven by short-term investors such as hedge funds while
long-term investors stand on the sidelines on fears that the
market could be dragged dramatically down by sudden developments
in the euro zone crisis.
But some fund managers said this was a good time for buying
into quality companies.
"We're buying a little bit every day of companies that we
think have value... there's really no reason to sell some of
these companies off any more," said Tetsuro Ii, president of
Commons Asset Management, which specialises in long-term
investments.
"Japanese stocks look very cheap on global valuations at the
moment."
Japan Tobacco climbed 5.2 percent after saying it would buy
Belgian's Gryson for some $600 million to cut its reliance on
the domestic market. It has put on 9.8 percent this week.
But strength in the yen continued to weigh on electronics
shares with Sony Corp, out of favour among investors as
it struggles to right its TV operations, sliding 4.5 percent to
hit a fresh 32-year low.
Komatsu Ltd shed 1.5 percent after Nomura
Securities said the construction machinery maker was likely to
see its annual sales in China tumble 15 percent, much bigger
than the company's estimate of a 1 percent decline.
The Nikkei remained in "oversold" territory on Friday, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 28.4. Thirty or below is
considered oversold.
Investors have also started to pick up more Nikkei call
options after the recent sell-off, a trader said, with some
interest in July expiry at 9,000, which compares
with buying of put options last week to hedge against further
falls.
Among defensives, the food sector climbed 2.2
percent, while pharmaceuticals rose 2 percent.
Several blue-chips steadied after sharp losses this week, with
Canon Inc putting on 2.2 percent after a 4.7 percent
fall over the previous two sessions.