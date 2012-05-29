TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average opened down on Tuesday, as investor wariness about a deepening euro zone crisis was fueled by reports that Spain's government could bailout an ailing bank with sovereign debt. The risk premium on 10-year Spanish bonds rose to its highest in the history of the euro at an auction on Monday. The Nikkei was down 0.9 percent, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.8 percent.