By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped in early trade on Tuesday as a surge in Spanish
borrowing costs kept investors away from riskier assets.
The Nikkei dipped 0.4 percent, while the broader
Topix index slipped 0.3 percent in relatively thin
trade.
Volume was at 37 percent of its full daily average for the
past 90 days at the midday break.
"Yesterday and today trading volume has been very low, so
it's really only short-covering, the market isn't moving on
fundamentals," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview
Asset Management.
"But the short ratio is very high now, so it's getting
harder to sell some stocks off any more than they already have
been."
Troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronic was the
biggest loser on the main board, plummeting 12.7 percent after
it said on Monday it will outsource its top-end chips to Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
The shares have lost half of their value this month alone as
the company has asked for help to get out of the red.
Panasonic Corp climbed 2 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said it plans to cut 3,000-4,000 staff from its
7,000-strong workforce at its headquarters.
"There were few new developments overnight to spur investors
to move their positions today, so it's mainly about watching to
see if battered blue-chips like Sony stop falling," said
Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
Sony Corp pared early gains to end down 0.1 percent
by the midday break. It has lost 20 percent on the month after
failing to convince investors that it can turn around its
loss-making TV business.
The Nikkei capped its eighth week of losses last week, its
worst run in 20 years, as worries about the slow recovery of the
global economy have been exacerbated by negative developments in
the euro zone crisis and a strong yen.
Investor sentiment was dealt another blow as Spanish 10-year
bond yields jumped on Monday to their highest level since the
European Central Bank injected cheap three-year loans into the
banking system in November 2011.
"At the moment investors are more worried about what Spain
will do next than whether Greece will leave the euro or not,"
said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist in equity research at SMBC
Nikko Securities. "The markets aren't going to settle until they
refinance the banks or introduce more quantitative easing."
SHIPPERS SEAWORTHY
The sea transport sector put on 2.4 percent as
one of the few sectors in positive territory after Credit Suisse
upgraded three shipping companies to "outperform" from "neutral"
and hiked the target prices of two of them.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, Nippon Yusen KK
and Mitsui OSK Limited Lines rose between 2.5 and 2.9
percent after the report was released, but Stefan Worrall,
director of equity sales at Credit Suisse, said that the ratings
reflected a long-term outlook and that the downside risk was
prevalent in the short-term.
"You don't need to do anything for three months because it's
very volatile," he said. "It takes a long time to turn around a
cargo carrier."
Kintetsu World Express Inc, another cargo carrier
that also deals in airfreight, advanced 4.3 percent after Morgan
Stanley MUFG issued an upbeat note and hiked its target price to
3,500 yen from 3,300, maintaining its "overweight" rating.