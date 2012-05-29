TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average may edge higher on Wednesday as investors become more optimistic that Greece will stay in the euro zone, but risk sentiment could be tempered by fears about Spain's troubled banks and poor fiscal health. Market players said the Nikkei would likely trade between 8,600 and 8,750 on Wednesday, possibly building on Tuesday's 0.7 percent gain to 8,657.08 on speculation that China may soon launch a stimulus programme soon to curb an economic slowdown. "Japanese stocks are cheaper than ever, but buyers will be put off by the strong yen," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Investors are also on tenterhooks for the all-important U.S. jobs data at the weekend." Exporters will remain under pressure, with the yen firming to a four-month high against the euro after Spain's borrowing costs rose on Tuesday towards the 7 percent level that led other countries to seek a bailout. Risk sentiment may be given a boost after U.S. stocks ended up overnight, spurred on by an increase in U.S. home prices for the second straight month in March, as well as whispers of a Chinese stimulus. Investors were also encouraged by a poll in Greece at the weekend that indicated a pro-bailout party may win enough support in the June 17 election to keep the country in the euro zone. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,655, up 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,650. The benchmark broke out of "oversold" territory on Tuesday, with its 14-day relative strength index at 33.4. However, analysts said there are still many bargains on the Japanese market, with the Nikkei down 15.6 percent from its year high of 10,255.15 on March 27. > Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct > Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst > Bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears > Gold falls over 1 pct in heavy volume, euro slides > Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures STOCKS TO WATCH -MARUBENI CORP Marubeni Corp will buy U.S. grain merchant Gavilon LLC for $3.6 billion, aiming to answer Chinese demand for North American corn. Gavilon has about $2 billion in debt, taking the total value of the transaction to $5.6 billion, slightly higher than the reported figure of $5.2 billion. -MAZDA MOTOR Fiat's chairman said the Italian carmaker will not buy a stake in Mazda and will move to increase its stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler to over 60 percent. -MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP Mizuho Financial Group's market unit is looking to expand revenue from currency and interest-rate derivative transactions, following other Japanese banks in reducing its reliance on domestic government bonds. -DAINIPPON SUMITOMO PHARMA CO Mylan Inc settled a patent lawsuit with a unit of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma to continue selling a generic version of the Japanese company's drug for breathing difficulties. Financial details were not disclosed, but Mylan will not have to pay $18 million in damages.