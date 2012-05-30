US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Comey's testimony underway
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
TOKYO, May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average opened down on Wednesday morning as investor concerns about the euro zone outweighed optimism about the possibility of China launching a stimulus programme to pump up its slowing economy. The Nikkei benchmark and the broader Topix index both dipped 0.2 percent.
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)