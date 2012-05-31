* Nikkei skids almost 2 pct, set for biggest monthly fall in
2 yrs
* Mazda sheds 7 pct, hit by strong yen against euro
* Power companies surge after PM hints nuclear plants to
restart
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell sharply in Thursday's morning session, with
exporters such as Canon Inc and TDK Corp
buckling under a strong yen, as investors pulled out of stocks
with exposure to Europe.
The Nikkei skidded 1.8 percent to 8,474.57 by the midday
break, smashing through the psychologically important 8,500
level as the yen firmed to 4-1/2-month highs against the euro
after Spain and Italy's borrowing costs rose to alarming
levels overnight.
The benchmark index is down 11 percent on the month, and is
set to post its biggest one-month fall in two years. In May
2010, the Nikkei had dropped by 11.7 percent.
"A slight sense of panic emerged last night in the U.S.
market with stocks being sold off and investors buying bonds and
yen," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana
Securities. "If the speed of that selling is curbed we should
see short-covering and investors buying stocks back, or even new
investments."
Exporters with high exposure to Europe were battered, with
Canon shedding 4.4 percent and Mazda Corp skidding 6.7
percent.
But the electric and gas sector surged, after
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday it was necessary
to restart idled nuclear reactors that have been confirmed safe
to avoid a summer power crunch, adding that the central
government was winning support from local governments.
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc led the pack, leaping
4.8 percent, while Kansai Electric Power Co Inc,
Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc, and Hokkaido Electric
Power Co Inc gained between 2.9 and 4.1 percent.
The securities sector shed 2.3 percent, damaged by
fears of contagion from Spain's ailing banks, and Nomura
Holdings also fell 2.3 percent, already hampered by an
insider-trading scandal.
The broader Topix index shed 1.4 percent to 713.70.
Volume was relatively thin at 43 percent of its 90-day average.
The Bank of Japan bought 39.7 billion yen of exchange-traded
funds to support the market on Wednesday, a common move when the
Topix loses more than 1 percent in the morning session.
"Even if the Bank of Japan buys, there's a limit to their
budget and I don't really think they'd be able to support in
this kind of market," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of
Investrust. "But short of finding a solution to the euro zone
crisis, the market isn't going to improve unless they ease
policy further."
The Nikkei has declined as investors have cut their exposure
to risky assets on worries about Spain's precarious fiscal
situation and its impact on the euro zone, as well as the
implications of slowing growth in China and a stuttering U.S.
recovery.
HOW BAD CAN IT GET?
Foreign investors sold a net 113 billion yen ($1.4 billion)
of Japanese stocks last week according to the finance ministry,
the sixth straight week of net selling.
"In an absolute worst-case scenario the uncertainty
surrounding the euro zone's future could trigger another
financial panic and push the Nikkei down to 7,500," said Hirano
of Tachibana Securities. "That would bring its average
price-to-earning ratio from 11 now to about 9.5, the same as
after the Lehman shock in 2008."
The Nikkei stepped back into oversold territory on Thursday
morning, with its 14-day relative strength index at 27.98. An
RSI of under 30 is considered oversold.
The short-selling ratio has reached 28.3 so far in May. When
the short-selling ratio reaches 28-30 percent short-covering
tends to emerge.