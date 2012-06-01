* Nikkei falls 0.7 pct on back of weak U.S. data * Topix set for longest weekly losing streak since 1975 * Exporters suffer as yen strengthens By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, heading for a ninth straight week of losses to match its longest such run in 20 years, after soft U.S. data added to deepening concerns over Europe's debt crisis. Worries over U.S. economic growth and the euro zone's struggle with debt kept the yen firm against the dollar and the euro, putting more pressure on exporters who already face softer demand for their products if the world economy were to slows. Canon Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, Mazda Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co and Sony Corp lost between 1 and 2.4 percent. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,483.65 after shedding 1.1 percent on Thursday to log its worst monthly fall in two years. It was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 28.2. The index is down 1.1 percent this week, and has fallen 17.3 percent since hitting a one-year high on March 27 on concerns over Europe and a slowdown in growth in the United States and China. "Many investors are watching the timing to enter the market. However, as long as the knife is falling, nobody can catch it," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist in equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "The current problem is the tail risk from Europe ... However, the current situation is far different from last year," he said. The U.S. economy was in better shape than last year but investors had high expectations for its performance. U.S. jobless claims rose for the seventh week in eight, putting investors on edge before Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, while factory activity in the U.S. Midwest slowed considerably this month and economic growth in the first quarter was a bit softer than initially estimated. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast 150,000 jobs were created in May compared with 115,000 new jobs in April and the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 8.1 percent, a repeat of the April rate. However, defensive telecoms firms advanced as investors sought safer shelter. NTT DoCoMo Inc rose 1 percent, KDDI Corp gained 0.9 percent and Softbank Corp added 0.8 percent. The broader Topix lost 0.8 percent to 713.48. It is down 1.2 percent this week, on track for a ninth straight week of losses to mark its worst weekly losing streak since 1975. The sell-off has taken the Topix's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio to 10.9, a level not seen since November 2008, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.