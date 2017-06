TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday to hit its ninth straight week of losses, marking its longest such run in 20 years, after disappointing Chinese and U.S. data compounded fears about a global slowdown amidst a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei dropped 1.2 percent to 8,440.25 while the broader Topix fell 1.5 percent to 708.93.