* Nikkei falls 1.2 pct on weak U.S., China data
* Topix hits longest weekly losing streak since 1975
* Exporters sink as yen hits 11-1/2 yr high vs euro
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei average slid on
Friday to mark its ninth straight week of losses, the longest
such run in 20 years, after disappointing Chinese and U.S. data
deepened fears of a global slowdown in the throes of Europe's
debt crisis.
Exporters were hurt by a double whammy of data suggesting
slowing demand for their products and a strong yen, which
rocketed to an 11-1/2 year high against the euro and stayed firm
against the dollar as investors flocked to buy the safe-haven
currency.
"The problem is that although Japanese stocks are technically
cheap according to historical barometers, the market has always
moved more on foreign factors than domestic ones," said Yutaka
Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Canon Inc, Mazda Motor Corp, Nissan Motor
Co and Sony Corp lost between 3 and 4 percent.
Stocks with high exposure to China sagged after its official
purchasing index (PMI) fell to a year-to-date low of 50.4 in
May, the latest indicator of slowing growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
The figure came in well under the consensus of 52.2 expected
by economists polled by Reuters, and down from 53.3 in
April. Komatsu Ltd dropped 4.3 percent
and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 4.2
percent.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 and was down 1.6 percent on the week. On
Thursday it logged a drop of 10.3 percent in May, its worst
monthly performance in two years, dogged by signs of slowing
growth and shrinking global demand. It has fallen 17.7 percent
since hitting a one-year high on March 27.
Investors sought refuge in defensives, with telecoms firms
benefiting. NTT DoCoMo put on 3 percent, while KDDI
Corp gained 1.4 percent and Softbank Corp
added 1.1 percent.
Yahoo Japan fell 3 percent after Barclays Capital
said it faces slowing growth after years of steady profit
expansion, and its "prospects remain unclear" despite a new
management team bent on emphasising its youth.
The broader Topix lost 1.5 percent and the index
ended down 1.8 percent on the week, on track for a ninth
straight week of losses to mark its worst weekly losing streak
since 1975.
"Many investors are watching the timing to enter the market.
However, as long as the knife is falling, nobody can catch it,"
said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist in equity research at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"The current problem is the tail risk from Europe ...
However, (it's) different from last year," he said, adding that
the U.S. economy was in better shape, but that investors had
high expectations for its performance.
Yet the market was weighed on by U.S. data released
overnight that showed an increase in jobless claims for the
seventh week in eight and lower economic growth in the first
quarter than expected. Investors were also waiting for payrolls
data later on Friday, with economists polled by Reuters
expecting unemployment to remain at 8.1 percent.
SINK OR SWIM?
The Nikkei was wallowing deep in "oversold" territory, with
its 14-day relative strength index at 26.96, prompting hopes of
a technical rebound or gains spurred by bargain-hunting. An RSI
of under 30 is considered oversold.
If the Nikkei falls for a tenth week next week it will mark
its worst string of weekly losses in 37 years, a plausible
milestone as investors await the outcome of a June 17 Greek
election that could push the country to leave the euro zone.
Some market watchers were more optimistic, however.
"We've got a couple of weeks to go for short-covering to
come in, but the more important factor is the banking system,"
said Eiji Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Capital
Markets.
"When banks in Spain and the rest of Europe achieve their
deleveraging targets this month or in July we should see lending
grow, which will have a positive knock-on effect on the global
economy."
European banks are required to ensure their capital buffers
reach at least 9 percent by the middle of this year.