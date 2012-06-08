* Renesas surges 18 pct on short squeeze
* Nikkei still on track to break 9-week losing streak
* China stimulus effort fails to ignite sentiment
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped in early trade on Friday as lurking fears about a
troubled euro zone outweighed China's efforts to stimulate its
slowing economy,
The U.S. Federal Reserve's refusal to commit to immediate
easing also disappointed investors.
The Nikkei retreated 1.4 percent to 8,523.32 as a risk-off
atmosphere returned, but gains over the three previous sessions
still leaves it poised to break its longest weekly losing streak
in 20 years.
"Investors have pared their losses in the rebound, but
there's not enough motivation to sustain a real rally, so the
market is correcting," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director
at Chibagin Asset Management.
Market players said the week's gains before Friday were
driven by short-covering and bargain buying, with a few
investors putting in long bets, but did not reflect greatly
improved risk sentiment.
"The Greek election is still to come, nothing concrete has
been decided in Europe and Draghi didn't commit to anything,"
Ando said, referring to the president of the European Central
Bank who put the onus on European governments to solve the euro
zone debt crisis on Wednesday.
Renesas Electronics Corp sprinted up 18 percent as
investors covered their shorts, according to Makoto Kikuchi,
chief executive of fund Myojo Asset Management.
"Investors started buying back aggressively when the stock
was below 300 yen because they no longer think the stock will
react to negative news," Kikuchi said.
The troubled chipmaker abandoned a plan to ask its major
shareholders for a capital injection to pull it out of the red,
the Mainichi daily said on Friday.
Fed chairman Ben Bernanke dashed investor hopes on Thursday
that the U.S. would introduce further easing to stimulate the
sluggish recovery in the world's biggest economy, although he
did not rule out extra measures altogether.
"Bernanke did say that the Fed will act if the euro zone's
problems get worse, which will be seen as a plus," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Consumer electronics companies suffered, with Sony Corp
and Sharp Corp both dropping 3.6 percent.
Chipmakers also slipped after being in favour yesterday
following overnight gains in a U.S. chip index. Toshiba Corp
fell 2 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd shed
2.6, but Advantest swam against the tide with a 2.5
percent gain.
The broader Topix index fell 1.2 percent to 722.94,
holding above the psychologically important 700-level, which it
breached on Monday to hit a 28-year low.
The Nikkei would have to fall 2.3 percent or more on Friday
to end down on the week and mark ten straight weeks of losses,
the worst in 35 years.