* Nikkei a whisker away from worst losing streak in 37 years
* Investors worry China interest cut signals poor weekend
data
* Renesas surges 13.2 pct on short squeeze
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Friday morning, edging close to its worst weekly run in 37
years as lurking fears on the eurozone, disappointment with the
U.S. Federal and caution on China's economy weighed on
sentiment.
The drop, which follows three days of gains was also
triggered as investors booked profits after a major settlement
of June options earlier in the session.
The Nikkei slipped 2 percent to 8,470.35 at the midday
break. A drop of another 30 points would leave it down for the
tenth week straight, its worst weekly losing streak since 1975.
China's central bank unexpectedly cut benchmark interest
rates for the first time in three years to tackle the country's
slowing growth on Thursday, but investors were concerned that
the move could be a hedge for poor data at the weekend.
"The rate cut should have been a positive but it comes at
suspicious timing," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "It makes people
think that really bad news is going to be unleashed this
weekend."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's refusal to commit to immediate
easing also disappointed investors hoping for a stimulus to
jumpstart the sluggish U.S. jobs market and to lessen the impact
of a deepening euro zone debt crisis.
Investors also sold after June options and futures
contracts, known as a "special quotation" or "options SQ" were
settled at 8,613.40, a level that a lot of investors had bet on
for the Nikkei to reach before the contracts settled.
"Investors are now unravelling their positions as they
managed to limit their losses in the options SQ by desperately
pushing prices up this week," said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley's Fujito.
"The worst hit are the biggest firms on the Nikkei because
they were bought as part of a package."
Widely held Fast Retailing shed 3.8 percent as the
most traded stock by turnover, while Fanuc Ltd lost 2.6
percent, weighing on the benchmark index.
Renesas Electronics Corp swam against the tide,
shooting up 13.2 percent as investors scrambled to cover their
short bets. The troubled chipmaker has abandoned a plan to ask
its major shareholders for a capital injection, meaning the
stock will not react to further negative news, according to
several fund managers.
Other chipmakers slipped after being in favour yesterday on
overnight gains in a U.S. chip index. Toshiba Corp fell
2.7 percent and Tokyo Electron Ltd shed 3.8 percent,
but Advantest was boosted to a 1.6 percent gain on a
Deutsche Securities Rating upgrade to "buy" from "sell".
Market participants said the week's gains before Friday were
driven by short-covering and bargain buying, with a few
investors putting in long bets, and hence did not reflect
greatly improved risk sentiment.
"The Greek election is still to come, nothing concrete has
been decided in Europe and Draghi didn't commit to anything,"
said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management, referring to the president of the European Central
Bank who put the onus on European governments to solve the euro
zone debt crisis on Wednesday.
The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 718.39,
holding above the psychologically important 700-level, which it
breached on Monday to hit a 28-year low.
Market watchers say the Bank of Japan usually steps in to
support the market by purchasing exchange-traded funds when the
Topix falls more than 1 percent in the morning session.