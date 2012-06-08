TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped its longest weekly losing streak in 20 years by a whisker on Friday, but shares sagged on the day on disappointment at the lack of a clear signal on further U.S. monetary stimulus and caution over China. The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 8,459.26 while the broader Topix index shed 1.8 percent to 717.74.