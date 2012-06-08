* Nikkei snaps 9-week losing streak but falls 2.1 pct
* Investors worry China easing signals poor weekend data
* Fast Retailing falls 4.9 pct, weighs on index
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped its longest weekly losing streak in 20 years by a
whisker on Friday, but fell sharply on the day on disappointment
at the lack of a clear signal on further U.S. monetary stimulus
and caution over China.
A sell-off triggered by investors taking profits following a
settlement of June options accelerated as investors worried a
surprise interest rate cut by China's central bank may signal
unpleasant economic news ahead.
"The rate cut should have been a positive but it comes with
suspicious timing," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. "It makes people
think that really bad news is going to be unleashed this
weekend."
The Nikkei sagged 2.1 percent to 8,459.26 , but managed to
eke out its first weekly gain for nine weeks, narrowly avoiding
its worst weekly string of losses since 1975.
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed
investors hoping for hints at a congressional hearing that he
was ready to launch further monetary stimulus to jumpstart the
U.S. jobs market and ease the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis.
"We came into this week with much anticipation about central
banks having an opportunity to address the biggest elephant in
the room - the euro crisis - but at the end of the week
nothing's been done," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity
cash sales at Credit Suisse.
The Bank of England stood pat on interest rates on Thursday,
joining the European Central Bank, which shifted the onus of
responsibility to resolve the euro zone debt crisis to euro zone
leaders.
"Saying they are 'ready to act' if things worsen is almost
an invitation for markets to sell off so the acting will come
forth," Worrall said.
Aggressive selling as volumes hit a three-month high on both
the Nikkei and the main board left all sectors in negative
territory, with heaviest weighted loser Fast Retailing Co Ltd
dragging the benchmark index down with a loss of 4.9
percent.
RISK SECTORS HIT
Riskier sectors that enjoyed gains on Thursday suffered the
worst losses, with the insurance sector down 3
percent.
Consumer electronics companies took a tumble, with Sony Corp
skidding 5.3 percent after a Morgan Stanley MUFG
Securities downgrade, and Sharp Corp shedding 5.3
percent after it said it will list the subsidiary that operates
its main liquid crystal display factory.
Renesas Electronics Corp swam against the tide,
shooting up 18.8 percent as investors scrambled to cover short
bets. The troubled chipmaker has abandoned a plan to ask major
shareholders for a capital injection, but will seek a loan
guarantee insteady, giving investors some comfort that it can
stay afloat.
The broader Topix index fell 1.8 percent to 717.74,
but held clear of the sub-700 28-year low it hit on Monday.
The Nikkei fell back below its 14-day moving average of
8,543.30. The benchmark index is now down 17.5 percent from its
one-year high on March 27 on concerns about a deepening euro
zone debt crisis, slowing growth in China and a stuttering U.S.
recovery.
The market was affected by the settlement of June options
and futures at Friday's open, known as a "special quotation",
which settled at 8,613.40, a level that many investors had bet
on the Nikkei to reach before their contracts settled.
"Investors are now unravelling their positions as they
managed to limit their losses in the options SQ by desperately
pushing prices up this week," said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley's Fujito.