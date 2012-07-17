BRIEF-SREI Infrastructure Finance signs MOU with Vnesheconombank to create $200 mln IT & innovation fund
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Tuesday as the yen's gains against the dollar during a market holiday the previous day raised concerns over exporters. The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,713.95 after having barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix was down 0.2 percent at 745.08.
* Says signs mou with vnesheconombank to create $200 million it and innovation fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million