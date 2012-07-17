TOKYO, July 17 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Tuesday as a stronger yen hit exporters, knocking aleady struggling electronics companies such as Sharp, which fell to a fresh 34-year low. The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to stand at 8,718.24 after it barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix was down 0.3 percent at 744.33. "The yen's gains are weighing on Tokyo shares. For global shares to rise, investors will probably need more stimulus and an improvement in economic sentiment," said Shun Maruyama, chief strategist at BNP Paribas. Sharp was trading down 3 percent at 324 yen, while Sony was down 1.4 percent at 984 yen, touching a 32-year low. Wall Street shares were above their levels before Japan's long week-end despite easing on Monday, but a sharp fall in Chinese shares had undermined risk sentiment, market players said. Analysts also expect companies to downgrade their earnings guidance in coming weeks due to the slowdown in the world economy. Maruyama said the Nikkei could fall to around 8,500, but he saw only a limited chance of the Nikkei falling to its June 4 closing low of 8,295. "At the moment, few people would expect profit forecasts to be cut by 10-20 percent. So a further fall in the Nikkei would not be that big," he said. Japan's corporate earnings reporting season will get into high gear from next week and market players are looking at U.S. earnings after some high-profile disappointments last week.