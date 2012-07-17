TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average was
seen rising on Wednesday after several U.S. blue chips beat
earnings expectations, offsetting comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that more quantitative easing is
not imminent.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,700 to 8,850, but sentiment would remain tentative before
Japan's own easing season gets into full swing next week.
"People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they
don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too
disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at
Rakuten Securities.
"However, most of the gains came from short-covering after
results weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still
falling."
U.S. stocks initially sagged after Bernanke was vague about
the possibility of a third round of quantitative easing, but
rallied back into positive territory after a host of blue-chips
beat profit forecasts.
Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola were among some 72
percent of companies that have overshot guidance so far, calming
fears that the global slowdown indicated by recent data has
eaten further into revenues than expected.
Intel Corp, however, stirred pessimism about the
personal computer market, cutting its 2012 sales growth outlook
to between 3 and 5 percent from a prior forecast of "high
single-digit growth".
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,780, up 0.3
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,750.
The Nikkei edged up 0.4 percent to 8,755.00 on Tuesday,
supported by a finance ministry warning it would intervene to
curb excessive currency movements after the yen had hit a
one-month high against the dollar.
However, the broader Topix index fell, indicating a
lack of confidence in the market as a whole.
> Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St
> Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing
> Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action
> Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help
> Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open
STOCKS TO WATCH
-YAHOO JAPAN
Yahoo Japan subsidiary IDC Frontier has invested $6.1
million in Basho Technologies, a U.S. distributed-data and
cloud-storage technology firm, and will use Basho's technology
in its own cloud-computing platform, according to Basho.
-TOYOTA MOTOR CORP >7201.T>
Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit expects the Thai automotive
industry to achieve record sales of 1.2 million units in 2012.
-MITSUI & CO
Mitsui & Co said it will upgrade a fossil fuel power plant
in Ghana together with Korea Electric Power Corp's construction
subsidiary, with the contract worth about $260 million, the
Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
-UNY CO LTD
Uny Co Ltd, a supermarket chain operator, will raise 30
billion yen ($380 million) through a public stock offering and
the allocation of new shares to Itochu Corp to build
new stores and pay off some debts, according to media reports.