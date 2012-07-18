By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early trade on Wednesday after several U.S. firms beat earnings expectations and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of more stimulus. A weaker yen lent support to exporters such as Sharp Corp , sold off on Tuesday after the Japanese currency hit a one-month high against the dollar on Monday. But low risk sentiment ahead of Japan's earnings season, which gets into full swing next week, kept investor focus on domestically oriented stocks. The Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to 8,769.39, while the broader Topix stepped up 0.1 percent to 743.82. The Nikkei inched up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, while the Topix headed down by the same margin. Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market. The Fed chairman said the central bank was considering a range of tools it could employ to help the economy and was prepared to take further action. "People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "However, most of the gains came from short-covering after results weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still falling." For example, Goldman Sachs was among some 72 percent of U.S. companies that have overshot guidance so far, but its quarterly profit still dropped 12 percent and revenue was down 9 percent. Fears that the global slowdown indicated by recent data could be equally damaging for Japanese companies profits have caused investors to give major exporters the cold shoulder and focus on domestically oriented stocks recently. "Everyone wants to buy those rock-solid shares with great profits and immunity to the currency shifts," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. One of those was Rakuten Inc, which rose 2.4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its half-year operating profit for January-July had jumped 20 percent on the year to a record 36 billion yen ($456 million). "However, I think that approach is reaching its limit as the popular ones will soon be overheated while the riskier assets will be undervalued," Sakagami said. Some stocks that were heavily sold off on Tuesday recovered some ground, including Sharp Corp, which gained 1 percent after dropping 5.7 percent on Tuesday to a 34-year low. It was the most traded stock on the main board by mid-morning. But utilities extended losses, with Kansai Electric Power shedding 7.3 percent after losing 7.2 percent on Tuesday after geological investigations into the area around its Ohi power plant found it may be on top of an active fault line. Shikoku Electric Power Co dropped 4.1 percent while Hokkaido Electric Power Co was down 3.9 percent.