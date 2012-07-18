* Focus remains firmly on defensives * Short-covering on easier yen supports battered stocks * Utilities skid on nuclear safety concerns By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average tiptoed up on Wednesday morning after several U.S. firms beat earnings expectations and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of more stimulus, though appetites for risk remained light. A weaker yen lent support to exporters that were sold off on Tuesday after the Japanese currency hit a one-month high against the dollar on Monday. Among them was Toyota Motor Corp, which gained 1 percent compared with the index's 0.2 rise. But caution ahead of Japan's earnings season, which gets into full swing next week, kept investors focused on domestically oriented stocks. The Nikkei's advance took it to 8,773.70, still languishing below 8,813.64, a psychologically important 25-day moving average broken week in a sign its one-month rally through July 4 was truly over. The broader Topix stepped up 0.1 percent to 744.38, sustaining Tuesday's timid mood, when the index sank 0.4 percent against the Nikkei's rise by that percentage. "There's a lot of concern about Japanese earnings," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But the sell-off of major exporters is leading to a 'value trap'," he added, referring to a situation in which investors buy heavily sold-off stocks, expecting a rebound that in some cases doesn't occur. Sharp Corp is an example of a stock that clawed back some ground on Wednesday morning, rising 0.6 percent on short-covering. But Sharp has taken big hits in 2012. On Tuesday, it tumbled 5.7 percent to a 34-year low and the share has lost half its value this year on concern about its competitiveness and poor TV sales. Panasonic Corp also regained 0.6 percent on Wednesday after slipping 3.6 percent the previous day, due to a strong yen and warnings from U.S. tech firms that dwindling demand in Europe has hit revenue harder than they expected. However, U.S. stocks rose overnight after several large caps, including Coca-Cola, bucked expectations to overshoot guidance. "Most of the gains came from short-covering after results weren't as bad as expected, but revenues are still falling," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. Goldman Sachs was among some 72 percent of U.S. companies that have beaten guidance so far, but its quarterly profit still dropped 12 percent and revenue was down 9 percent. Fears that the global slowdown could be equally damaging for Japanese companies' profits have caused investors to give major exporters the cold shoulder and focus on domestically oriented stocks since the beginning of June. "Everyone wants to buy those rock-solid shares with great profits and immunity to the currency shifts," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. One of those was Rakuten Inc, which rose 1.8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported its half-year operating profit for January-July had jumped 20 percent on the year to a record 36 billion yen ($456 million). "However, I think that approach is reaching its limit as the popular defensives will soon be overheated while the riskier assets will be undervalued," Sakagami said. Utilities extended losses on nuclear safety concerns, with Kansai Electric Power shedding 6.9 percent on top of Tuesday's 7.2 percent drop after geological investigations into the area around its Ohi power plant found it may be on top of an active fault line. Hokuriku Electric Power was the biggest loser on the main board, dropping 19.8 percent after reports that a fault line was found right under its only nuclear power plant raised concern the plant may need to be abandoned. NO EASING -- YET The atmosphere through the morning was steady after Federal Reserve Chairman U.S. Ben Bernanke hinted that further easing measures were still on the table. Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy, and he expressed unease over a stagnant jobs market. The Fed chairman said the central bank was considering a range of tools it could employ to help the economy and was prepared to take further action. "People took Bernanke's comments to mean that even if they don't ease now, they will eventually, so they're not too disappointed," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "I think the Fed's decision will hinge on how earnings season ends up, however."