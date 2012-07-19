TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
early on Thursday, tackling a key technical chart level, as
hi-tech shares such as Advantest came back after Intel
trimmed its outlook less than some had feared.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,817.20, nudging at
its 25-day average at around 8,820. The broader Topix
also rose 1.1 percent to 748.50, after a nine-day losing streak.
A clear break above the Nikkei 25-day average could
reinvigorate an uptrend from its six-month low of 8,295 hit in
early June.
But market participants are not convinced it will gain
enough traction to make a clear break above that point,
especially as the yen is threatening to hit another one-month
high.
"It seems like market players were expecting very negative
figures from Intel. Guidance from Intel was weak was not
shocking, so there is some short-covering now," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"But when all the short-covering will be done, the market
will likely be capped... Bond yields are falling to historic
levels in many countries, which show the bond markets have very
severe view on the global economy," he added.
For now market players were buying back battered exporters
shares, especially semi-conductor related shares after Intel's
earnings.
The chipmaker, a barometer of the PC industry, cut its 2012
revenue growth forecast to between 3 percent and 5 percent, down
from a prior forecast of "high single-digit growth."
Advantest rose 4.8 percent while Tokyo Electron
rose 2.6 percent.
Still, caution on the global economy is lifting the yen,
which tends to rise at time of economic stress, curbing investor
appetite for exporter shares.
The yen stood at 78.80 per dollar, a stone's throw
from Monday's one-month peak of 78.69 yen.
Further gains in the yen will put an extra burden on
exporters such as car makers and electronics manufacturers,
already smarting from worries about a global slowdown.