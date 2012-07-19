TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked up on Thursday, helped by increased confidence in tech shares such as Advantest after Intel cut its profit forecast less than feared, and investors moved from defensives to riskier yet undervalued assets. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,795.55 while the broader Topix put on 0.9 percent to 747.13, snapping a nine-day losing streak.