* Nikkei fails to hold above 25-day average
* Speculators unwind long real estate, short cyclical plays
* Chip-related shares up on Intel relief
* Trade volume remains low as further rally in doubt
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
ticked up on Thursday, helped by increased confidence in tech
shares such as Advantest after Intel cut its
profit forecast less than feared, and investors moved from
defensives to riskier yet undervalued assets.
However, the benchmark index's failure to hold above its
25-day moving average, a key resistance level it briefly
breached in early trade, suggested the market still lacks a
catalyst for an authentic recovery.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 8,795.55, while the
broader Topix index's advanced 0.9 percent to 747.13,
snapping nine straight days of losses, its longest losing streak
in three years.
The electronics and machinery sectors led the gains, but
market players said activity was driven by speculators unwinding
long real estate and short cyclical stock plays, rather than
fresh buying from investors.
"It seems like market players were expecting very negative
figures from Intel. Guidance was weak but not shocking, so there
is some short-covering now," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
"But when all the short-covering is done, the market will
likely be capped," he added.
Intel cut its 2012 revenue growth forecast to between 3
percent and 5 percent, down from a prior forecast of "high
single-digit growth," driving Advantest, a maker of
chip testers, up 6.5 percent while chip machine maker Tokyo
Electron rose 3.6 percent.
A rise in U.S. hi-tech shares after Intel's earnings was
good news for Japanese manufacturing stocks, which had been
battered by worries about a global slowdown.
"I think concerns about the slowdown in China and other
emerging countries accelerating through the second quarter has
already been factored in, so I can't imagine earnings season
sparking a big sell-off," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager
at Bayview Asset Management.
Those concerns have driven investors to domestically-
oriented stocks sheltered from international headwinds ever
since the Nikkei was toppled from its one-year high of 10,255.15
in March.
Hitachi Ltd, for example, gained 2.4 percent after
JPMorgan said the euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in
China would have limited negative impact on revenue, with
earnings set to beat company expectations.
However, some safer bets are now looking somewhat
overheated. Pharmaceuticals eased 0.2 percent, with
Astellas Pharma Inc dropping 1.3 percent as the
second-most traded stock after venturing deep into "overbought"
territory - its 14-day relative strength index at 76.
Real estate companies, the best performer since the
Nikkei bottomed out in early June, fell 0.3 percent as investors
unwound long real estate, short cyclical positions.
FEW SIGNS OF ENTHUSIASM
Although a clear break above the Nikkei's 25-day average
could reinvigorate an uptrend from its six-month low of 8,295
hit in early June, market participants are not convinced the
market has enough momentum.
"I can't be so bullish about the market. There's no sign of
a recovery in trading volume. Trade volume picks up when
investors expect a rally but if they think they can buy cheaper
in the future, trade volume won't rise," said Kakuya Kojoh, the
head of securities at Nissan Century Securities.
Trading volume on both the Nikkei and the Topix was low, at
about 20 percent below the 90-day average.
Although low volume is a hallmark of the summer season, with
many analysts pointing to the Olympics as a compounding factor,
Sakuma of Bayview Asset Management said light trade could allow
the Nikkei to rally to the mid-9000s by the end of August.
"I don't think foreign investors are necessary bearish, as
even if cash sales indicate they're selling, they may have other
positions, and have been unwinding futures in recent weeks,"
Sakuma said.