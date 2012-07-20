TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled 1.4 percent on Friday as investors took profits after better-than-expected stateside earnings failed to dispel pessimism about a creaking global economy on the back of disappointing U.S. data. The Nikkei closed at 8,669.87, while the broader Topix index sank 1.8 percent, its biggest loss in six weeks, to 733.82.