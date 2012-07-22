TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall on Monday after U.S. and European stocks were
hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout
as an indebted region requested financial aid.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,500 to 8,700 after the news from Spain dragged the euro to a
more than 11-year low against the yen, making Japanese stocks
more expensive and crimping exporters' revenues ahead of the
earnings season.
Major companies will begin giving results for the April-June
quarter from Wednesday. Companies that make parts for Apple such
as Toshiba Corp will be in the spotlight before the
hardware giant announces earnings later on Monday.
"Even if earnings are strong, if it doesn't look like
companies are going to be able to expand profits in the future
then it will be difficult to buy stocks simply on the basis that
they look cheap," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst
at Rakuten Securities.
Global share markets fell on Friday after the Spanish region
of Valencia, which needs to pay 2.85 billion euros by the end of
the year, asked Madrid for help, leaving investors more
concerned about the stability of the country and its banks.
Smaller Murcia became the second region to request help from
the central government on Sunday, while media reported another
six regional governments could follow in Valencia's footsteps.
The Nikkei slid 1.4 percent on Friday to 8,669.87, with
financial shares among the worst hit amid a broad sell-off.
The benchmark index has now lost more than 50 percent of its
gains between June 4, when it struck a six-month low, and a
two-month high on July 4 of 9,136.02.
Much of that month-long rally was powered by domestically
oriented stocks as investors cut their exposure to exporters on
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in
the U.S, China and emerging nations.
Market watchers are now worried that many of the defensive
stocks that were singled out have now become overheated, while
food companies such as Kikkoman Corp and Ajinomoto Corp
could come under pressure as global grain and soy
prices soar, according to Rakuten Securities' Doshida.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,610, down 0.7
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,670.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that an expert
committee had recommended approval of Adcetris, a new blood
cancer drug from Takeda. Recommendations for drug approvals by
the EMA are normally endorsed by the European Commission within
a couple of months.
-IDEMITSU KOSAN CO
Idemitsu Kosan said on Friday that its Australian Boggabri
coal mine has been given approval to extend its mining licence
to 2033, while other firms have cut operations there due to
sliding thermal coal prices.