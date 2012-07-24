* China PMI at 5-month high, lends support
* Toshiba, Canon, Sharp slump as electronics sector hit
* Technicals point to rebound, but politics could prevent
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average held
at a six-week low on Tuesday, although improved China data
helped pare early losses triggered by fears that Spain may need
a financial bailout.
Exporters were again badly hit, pushing the subindex of the
country's battered electronics sector to a three-year
low as the yen strengthened against the dollar and the euro as
investors clipped their exposure to risk.
The Nikkei closed down 0.2 percent at 8,488.09 , and is
nearing its June 4 six-month low of 8,295.63.
"The China data is a slight improvement and it's helped
names like Komatsu up a bit, but it's still a very minor rebound
amidst a constant stream of reasons to sell," said Yoshihiko
Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd added 1
percent on news that China's HSBC flash factory purchasing
manager's index rose to 49.5 in July, its highest level since
February but still under the 50 mark that divides expansion from
contraction.
Industrial robotics maker Fanuc Corp, which also
has high exposure to China, advanced 0.7 percent.
Although modest, their gains still beat many other large
caps as sentiment remained bleak and buying was mostly limited
to short-covering, traders said.
"Every time the markets rally it's hard to understand why
when nothing has really changed (in Europe)," said a partner at
a foreign hedge fund. "I think people are either very short or
have no exposure, and if the markets rally and you lose money on
the downside you look even worse, which keeps dragging people
into the market."
Global markets were roiled on Monday as Spanish bond yields
soared to euro-era highs on worries that more Spanish regions
may need financial aid after Valencia requested help last week.
Despite signs that the market might be oversold in the
near-term, traders said exporters and large caps still had room
to sink further if the euro zone's debt problems continue to
deepen.
"Look at a name like Canon. It's trading in line with the
euro and the euro keeps weakening, even though it's a good
business with good cash flow," the hedge fund partner said.
Canon Inc fell 1.5 percent to hit a 3-1/2 year low
as the euro dropped to 94.82 yen.
Consumer electronics firm Sharp limped 1.7 percent
down to a 34-year closing low after the Nikkei business daily
reported the firm was likely to have suffered a 100 billion yen
($1.3 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as its LCD and
solar businesses continued to decline.
That is much higher than the market consensus of around 76
billion yen.
Toshiba Corp sank 5.4 percent to a three-year low
after saying it would cut production of its NAND flash memory
chips by 30 percent after a glut in supply drove prices to new
lows.
Analysts estimate around half of Toshiba's chips end up in
iPhones made by Apple, which is due to report its first
quarter results later on Tuesday. If positive, the news could
give a boost to Toshiba, analysts said.
"I don't rule out the possibility of a technical rebound on
short-covering but apart from that I can't see any buyers," said
Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.
A likely beneficiary of short-covering on Tuesday was All
Nippon Airways Co Ltd, which recovered 3.3 percent
after hitting a 36-year low on Monday, having lost 19.2 percent
since July 3, when the airline announced a secondary offering.
The broader Topix index closed 0.4 percent lower at
717.67, and has now fallen in 12 of the past 13 sessions.
SHORT SELLING
Tokyo Stock Exchange data showed short-selling accounted for
32.7 percent of the total sales on Monday, a level market
players say usually signals excessive selling and a chance of
rebound.
But some analysts warn against expecting too much of a
technical reversal.
"Normally (a high level of short-selling) is a good signal
for a rebound. But we are in a world where German bond yields
are constantly negative as investors fear Spain could impose
hair-cuts on its debt like Greece. The normal rules don't
apply," said Norihiro Fujito, senior strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Europe needs to deal with the crisis but (German
Chancellor) Angela Merkel is on holiday and so are many other
policymakers. I'm worried that politics cannot keep up with
market moves during the summer," Fujito added.