TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average is
likely to fall for a fourth straight session on Wednesday after
weakening European demand hit U.S. earnings, although hints that
the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to stimulus could help
limit losses.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
8,300 and 8,450, nudging closer to its June 4 six-month low of
8,295.63.
Euro zone concerns will be exacerbated by rating agency
Moody's decision to change its outlook for Germany, the
Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable as the
fallout from Europe's weaker southern nations cast a shadow on
the region's most robust economies.
"We can't expect much from Japanese stocks today," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer of Tachibana Securities. "The
U.S. might have picked up a bit towards the end of the session
but Nikkei futures were sold off."
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,390, down 0.9
percent from the close in Osaka of 8,470 as U.S. stocks
sagged overnight after several companies, including UPS,
reported weaker-than-expected earnings due to poor demand in
Europe.
Fears of a bailout for Spain hurt global markets, but U.S.
equities were given a last-minute leg-up after the Wall Street
Journal said Federal Reserve officials were moving closer to
steps to spur activity and hiring.
Apple's disappointing after-the-bell results could
outweigh any optimism about more stimulus, however, after sales
of the technology bellwether's iPhone came in well under market
expectations, even taking into account consumers holding out for
the iPhone 5.
Japan's own earnings season gets into gear on Wednesday,
with Canon Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery
, KDDI and Nintendo among those
reporting after the bell.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 8,488.09, after
better-than-expected Chinese factory data restrained sharper
losses earlier in the session as concerns about the euro zone
kept the yen strong, hurting exporters.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-CANON INC
Canon is to report its April-June earnings after the bell.
The camera and printer maker's share price hit a 3-1/2 year low
on Tuesday and has roughly tracked the euro's increasingly weak
trajectory in recent weeks.
-AJINOMOTO CO
The Nikkei business daily said spice maker Ajinomoto is
expected to report an operating profit of just over 19 billion
yen for the April-June quarter, a 10 percent year-on-year
decline after marketing costs returned to normal levels after
post-tsunami discounts.
-TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
The Nikkei daily said the government will on Wednesday
approve Tokyo Electric Power Co's proposal to increase
electricity rates for households by an average of 8.46 percent.