TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged up from a seven-week low on Thursday as U.S. markets
stabilised, although worries about the global economy are set
keep the market under pressure.
Highlighting the fallout from the euro zone's woes for
Japan's exporters, Canon, one of the most profitable
technology companies, fell more than 10 percent after cutting
its full-year profit estimate.
"I think there were vague hopes that companies like Canon
might be able to keep the profit outlook steady even under this
environment. The market was clearly disappointed," said Takashi
Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,396.98, recovering
from Wednesday's seven-week low. The broader Topix index
rose 0.2 percent to 707.82, having fallen for 13 of the past 14
sessions.
The market drew some comfort after some strong U.S. earnings
pushed up the Dow Jones industrial average on Wednesday, while
Spanish bond yields dipped.
Still, few market players expect a strong recovery in the
Nikkei, amid caution about the Japanese corporate earning
season, which started this week.
Worries about the impact of the global slowdown kept
exporters' shares in check, with automaker shares
down 0.3 percent.
Electronics makers fell 0.6 percent, dragged down
by Canon, which hit a 40-month low.
Robot maker Fanuc rose 4.7 percent after it
maintained its half-year profit outlook on Wednesday.
Construction machine maker Hitachi Construction
gained 4.4 percent after it cut its annual profit outlook less
than analysts have expected.
"I'd say these earnings were broadly speaking within market
expectations but they were not exciting enough to spur
optimism," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Elsewhere, Olympus jumped 8.4 percent after medical
device maker Terumo said on Thursday it is proposing to
invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in Olympus and form a joint
holding company.