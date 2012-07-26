* Nikkei helped by stabilising U.S. shares for now * High level of short selling indicates chance of short-covering * Market seen staying under pressure on global growth worries * Canon slumps on slowdown in Europe * Fanuc, Hitachi Construction rise on earnings relief By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up from a seven-week low on Thursday after U.S. share markets stabilised, although worries about the global economy are set to keep the market under pressure. Highlighting the fallout from the euro zone's woes for Japan's exporters, Canon, one of the country's most profitable technology companies, fell nearly 10 percent after cutting its full-year profit estimate. "I think there were vague hopes that companies like Canon might be able to keep the profit outlook steady even under this environment. The market was clearly disappointed," said Takashi Oba, senior strategist at Okasan Securities. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,389.38, recovering from Wednesday's seven-week low, with the June 4 low of 8,296 seen as an immediate support. The broader Topix index added 0.4 percent to 709.47, although the small gain came after it had fallen for 13 of the past 14 sessions. The market drew some comfort after some strong U.S. earnings pushed up the Dow Jones industrial average on Wednesday, while Spanish bond yields dipped. So far this month, the Nikkei is down 6.9 percent, underperforming most other markets except for southern European countries. Ex-Japan Asian-Pacific shares were down 1.4 percent in the same period. Many blamed the yen's gain -- about two percent versus the dollar and more than six percent against the euro -- as a major factor for the Nikkei's poor performance. OVERSOLD? The market is likely to be oversold in the near-term, some market players say, as short-selling rose to one of the highest levels in recent years. The ratio of short-selling to total sell orders hit a 13-month high of 32.7 percent on Monday and stood at 31.9 percent on Wednesday. "When we had such a high level of short-selling in the past, the market usually rose within 20 business days, as short-sellers have to close their positions," said Jun Yunoki, strategist at Nomura Securities. Still, few market players expect a strong recovery in the Nikkei, amid caution about the Japanese corporate earning season, which started this week. Worries about the impact of the global slowdown kept exporters' shares in check, with automaker shares gaining only 0.1 percent. Electronics makers fell 0.4 percent, dragged down by Canon, which hit a 40-month low. Robot maker Fanuc rose 4.7 percent after it maintained its half-year profit outlook on Wednesday. Construction machine maker Hitachi Construction, which had been hit by worries on slowdown in China, gained 4.8 percent after it cut its annual profit outlook less than analysts have expected. It was also helped after U.S. rival Caterpillar boosted its outlook. "I'd say these earnings were broadly speaking within market expectations but they were not exciting enough to spur optimism," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Elsewhere, Olympus jumped 9.2 percent after medical device maker Terumo said on Thursday it is proposing to invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in Olympus and form a joint holding company. Shares of Terumo, which is now competing with Sony in seeking a tie-up with Olympus, fell 1.0 percent.