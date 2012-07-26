* Nikkei helped by positive earnings for U.S. companies
* High level of short selling indicates likely
short-covering
* Market seen pressured by global growth worries
* Canon slumps on slowdown in Europe
* Fanuc, Hitachi Construction rise on earnings relief
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
wrestled back almost 1 percent on Thursday, lifting off a
seven-week low as investors picked up stocks on
better-than-expected earnings, but the rebound was seen as
limited because of concerns over global demand.
Short-covering lent temporary support for battered stocks,
while strong earnings for a few U.S. firms boosted Japanese
companies in the same sectors.
But Canon, which has a large proportion of its
sales in Europe, plummeted as much as 13.8 percent during the
session, highlighting nerves about exposure to an unstable euro
zone.
"I think the market has entered a downward spiral- it's
three steps back and one step forward," said Yuuki Sakurai, CEO
of Fukoku Capital Management. "There's no real problem with
Canon the company itself, it's down to the extremely negative
market atmosphere at the moment."
The Nikkei gained 0.9 percent to close at 8,443.10 after
slumping to just 0.8 percent above its year-to-date low of
8,295.63 on Wednesday.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, which had
been hit by worries of a slowdown in China, gained 6.2 percent
after it cut its annual profit outlook less than analysts have
expected. It was helped by U.S. rival Caterpillar
boosting its outlook, while competitor Komatsu Ltd rose
4.5 percent.
Robot maker Fanuc gained 5.3 percent after it
maintained its half-year profit outlook on Wednesday.
TDK Corp advanced 3 percent after U.S. hard drive
maker Western Digital Corp's earnings beat market
expectations on record sales, assuaging fears of a slowdown in
the market.
TDK's exposure to the European market, hit by dwindling
demand and a weak euro, has left it 11.9 percent down this
month.
After one indebted Spanish region asked Madrid for aid last
week and others seemed set to follow, fears that the euro zone's
fiscal problems could yet deepen have dampened share prices of
companies reliant on the region for sales.
Canon was one such stock, closing 7.8 percent down at a
40-month low after trimming its group net profit forecast by 14
percent to 250 billion yen ($3.2 billion), citing a slowdown in
the global economy and the persistent strength in the yen.
"The yen isn't showing any signs of weakening and could get
even stronger, which would mean the blue-chips that fought back
today would slump again," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general
manager of investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
Many blamed the yen's gain -- about two percent versus the
dollar and more than six percent against the euro -- as a major
factor for the Nikkei's poor performance.
So far this month, the Nikkei is down 6.3 percent,
underperforming most other markets except for southern European
countries. Ex-Japan Asian-Pacific shares were
down 1.2 percent in the same period.
The broader Topix index clawed back 1.2 percent to
714.91, although the gain came after it had fallen for 13 of the
past 14 sessions.
OVERSOLD?
The market is likely to be oversold in the near-term, some
market players say, after the ratio of short-selling rose to one
of its highest levels in years, striking a 13-month high of 32.7
percent on Monday before dropping slightly to 31.9 percent on
Wednesday.
"When we've had such a high level of short-selling in the
past, the market usually rises within 20 business days, as
short-sellers have to close their positions," said Jun Yunoki,
strategist at Nomura Securities.
Among the battered shares that benefited from some
short-covering was Panasonic Corp, with a gain of 2.7
percent on the day against a 23 percent loss on the month, and
Sony Corp which recovered 4.9 percent after dropping
18.7 percent since June.
Elsewhere, Olympus jumped 9.6 percent after medical
device maker Terumo said on Thursday it is proposing to
invest 50 billion yen ($640 million) in Olympus and form a joint
holding company.
Shares of Terumo, which is now competing with Sony
in seeking a tie-up with Olympus, fell 0.8 percent.
Nomura Holdings was also lifted 5.7 percent on a
report that its CEO would resign to take responsibility for the
leaks on share offerings from within the company's brokerage
unit.